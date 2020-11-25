Thanks for wrecking Thanksgiving, governor

I don't know the answers, but the bottom line is, people are doing more today than ever to protect themselves from the virus, yet more people are catching it.

What all this tells me is that mask or no mask, social distance or no social distance, plastic shielding or no plastic shielding, the virus is in the driver’s seat. It’s acting like a virus.

It does what it wants to do when it wants to do it, and the only sure way to stop it is with a COVID-19 vaccine, which, thanks to President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed, is just around the corner.

Meanwhile, while we wait in fear of another statewide lockdown and wonder if Christmas and New Year's will be canceled, I hope Gov. Newsom won’t do to us what his counterpart in Oregon threatens to do to her state's Thanksgiving scofflaws.

There, if they catch you with too many people in your home eating turkey and mashed potatoes on Thursday, they’ll arrest you. Then they’ll put you in jail — which is a real safe place to be, eh?

Have a happy Thanksgiving — if you dare.

Michael Reagan is the son of President Ronald Reagan, a political consultant, and the author of "Lessons My Father Taught Me: The Strength, Integrity, and Faith of Ronald Reagan.” He is the founder of the email service reagan.com and president of The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Visit his websites at www.reagan.com and www.michaelereagan.com. Send comments to Reagan@caglecartoons.com. Follow @reaganworld on Twitter.