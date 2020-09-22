State reserves may not be enough

Want to feel pessimistic? Look at the employment numbers. As of July, North Carolina’s headline unemployment rate was 8.5% — a tick up rather than a drop down from June. Employers are hiring people back, but not as robustly as we need them to. We are still down 326,000 jobs since February. That represents a lot of people on the sidelines of the economy, producing less, spending less, and going deeper into debt.

I take it that some policymakers in the Cooper administration and the General Assembly have concluded North Carolina will not have to take any sweeping and potentially unpopular steps to balance the state budget. They see billions in cash reserves, billions in missed revenue projections, and figure the two will end up roughly matched.

Maybe. But I don’t think they should be counting on it. Here are three reasons why state officials need to tamp down on spending to accumulate additional money in the bank:

• Local needs. While the state went into the COVID crisis with significant cash reserves, many counties, municipalities, and school districts did not. They will come to Raleigh this fall, and especially next spring, with desperate cries for relief. I suspect some of these cries will prove irresistible.