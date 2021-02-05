Sledding, snowmen, snowballs needed on Capitol Grounds

“Unfortunately, due to the current security posture, COVID-19 restrictions, and the deconstruction of the Inaugural platform, we cannot permit sledding on the Capitol Complex at this time,” Eva Malecki, Capitol Police communications director, told NBC’s local Washington TV station.

That’s why Norton’s rising to the challenge again.

In a statement, she says: “Children across America have endured an extremely challenging year, and D.C. children in particular have not only endured the coronavirus pandemic but now the militarization of their city, with the hostile symbols of fences and barbed wire. Sledding is a simple, childhood thrill. It is the least we can allow for our resilient children this winter season.”

But Norton should go further! She should demand that every member of Congress, and every congressional staff member, be required to ride sleds, build snowmen and throw snowballs -- right now! -- on the west side of the Capitol.

Way too many of these “leaders” exhibit children’s worst qualities -- childishness, poutiness, brattiness. It would do them good to frolic in the snow, relearning and embracing children’s best qualities.