Scott Hollifield: You bet Jurassic we’ve got dinosaur news

At least they can agree on something this important.

According to MYNorthwest, the effort to make the Suciasaurus rex Washington’s official state dinosaur — which has failed in the past – now has bipartisan support and could be successful after reintroduced as part of the 2022 session.

Lawmakers from both parties were finally able to reach across the aisle without fear that a Suciasaurus rex would bite off their hands.

The article said 12 states currently have official dinosaurs. Not among them is the following creature.

Sure, but he had a nice personality.

The fossil of Struthiosaurus austriacus was first discovered in Austria and has been in the collection of the Institute for Paleontology in Vienna since the 1800, according to a CNN article.

Scientists recently examining the fossil determined the creature, sometimes called the “living fortress” due to his armor-like outside, was “lonesome, sluggish and hard of hearing.”