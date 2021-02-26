Scott Hollifield: Warning – this column may shock sensitive readers

Author’s note: A version of this column was first published in the 1990s, but I believe its mediocrity has stood the test of time. Enjoy!
I’ve been shocked a couple of times recently.
I’m referring to the electrical form of shock, not the kind of shock one experiences when Uncle Ernie shows up at the family reunion without pants.
I accidentally hit a hot wire during an ill-advised home improvement project. Ouch. Not long after, I plugged in an extension cord the dog had chewed nearly in half last December when the Christmas tree was unplugged. Ouch.
Both of those jolts made the elastic in my underwear sizzle.
On the second blast I’m pretty sure I picked up a radio station on an electrified filling, but I was able to shake my head real hard and make that Meatloaf song disappear.
I don’t want ponder what kind of permanent damage electricity does to my central nervous system. Hopefully, after enough jolts, I’ll turn into something akin to a comic book superhero — “Electro Man, able to snare villains with bolts of electricity AND power a blender of margaritas in a single bound!”
More likely, I’m killing enough brain cells to eventually qualify as a presidential candidate or cable TV political host.
Each time I’m shocked, I remember that electricity, though often portrayed as a friendly cartoon character like Reddy Kilowatt, was used to intentionally kill people. In Carl Sifakis’ book “The Encyclopedia of American Crime,” I learned the first person to die in the electric chair met his maker all aglow in 1890.
That event came after engineer Harold Brown traveled around the countryside in the 1880s demonstrating the strength of alternating current by killing things. It’s a much harsher approach to a scientific demonstration than Bill Nye takes.
According to Sifakis, Brown electrocuted dogs, cats and horses. The spectacle drew large crowds.
That may be a reflection of the limited entertainment choices in many towns back in the late 1800s.
“What do you want to do this afternoon, Zebadiah?”
“Well, we can stay around here and watch the corn grow, or we can go down to the town square and see a psychopathic engineer kill innocent animals with some of that ‘lectricity.”
“I’ll hitch up the team. Let’s just make sure we park ‘em near the back.”
Recognizing both the grim entertainment value and the death-dealing potential of AC, a special legislative commission in Albany, N.Y. asked Brown if he could electrocute an orangutan. They didn’t have anything against orangutans, they were simply trying to find an alternative to hanging, which didn’t seem to be killing people as good as it once did. Capital punishment by hanging was too old fashioned for the fine people of Albany.
Brown, who was definitely not a member of the Humane Society, successfully electrocuted the orangutan. Even though the animal caught fire, the legislative commission was impressed. They decided what’s good enough for an orangutan is good enough for a human, which is generally not as hairy and less likely to burst into flames. An electric chair was soon introduced.
Hoping to personalize this story, I thoroughly searched family archives for a ne’r-do-well relative who had met his fate in the electric chair. No such luck. The closest I came was a slow-witted third cousin who suffered minor burns when a goat dragged him through an electric fence.
Both he and I learned the power of electricity at the expense of a few measly brain cells. The poor dogs, cats, horses and an unlucky orangutan in Albany — along with a lot of people who may or may not have gotten a fair trial — weren’t nearly as lucky.
Scott Hollifield is editor/GM of The McDowell News in Marion, N.C. and a humor columnist. Contact him at rhollifield@mcdowellnews.com.