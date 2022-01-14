Scott Hollifield: Tom T. and $40 in the parking lot

Leaving the store sufficiently stocked on eyewear that may or may not offer adequate UV protection, I stepped off the sidewalk into an empty parking space in front of the store, looked down and spotted a wad of cash.

I scooped it up and quickly counted it. It was $40.

Now, $40 certainly won’t buy what it did back when Tom T.’s narrator was digging graves and drinking beer, but it is still enough that if it fell out of my pocket, I would miss it.

A woman had gotten out of a car adjacent to the empty space where I stood and entered the store just a few seconds before I found the cash. Maybe it was hers.

I reentered the store and stopped her in the aisle.

“Excuse me, ma’am,” I said. “I found this money in the parking lot. Did you drop it on your way in?”

She seemed aghast, like I was trying to hand her a dead weasel.

“No! That money is not mine. It is not mine.”