Scott Hollifield: To bee or not to bee? I'll pick not to

The latest sting hurt like a multi-syllable curse word and the swelling was more than I remembered from the last time I was stung.

A week later, a bee got me on the back of the upper arm while mowing. This time, it hurt like two multi-syllable curse words strung together and my arm swelled from four inches above my elbow to four inches below.

Though I kind of liked having a giant Hulk arm when I looked in the mirror, it was a bit alarming.

Dr. Google told me this was a later-in-life allergic reaction to bee venom.

“If you’ve been stung by a bee and didn’t have a reaction, there is still a chance of reacting in the future,” David Golden, M.D. at Johns Hopkins University said in an <&underline>ABC News</&underline> article. “You can get stung many times in your life and not react and one day become allergic to it. If you’ve actually had an allergic reaction to a sting there’s a very high chance of reacting again.”

And, of course, I got stung again. Twice. Once in the back of the right leg and once on the left hand, about an inch from my thumb. The hand began to swell like a balloon.