Scott Hollifield: The great groundhog battle of 2022 is underway (or the ballad of Freeze Frame and Slappy).

We’re fostering a new generation of groundhogs here on the compound.

And by fostering, I mean spotting them in the garden through the kitchen window, bursting through the backdoor in a blind rage and screaming at them as they gnaw through the tender vegetation poking out of the ground I tilled.

Yes, the great groundhog battle continues for yet another year. They’ve expanded their territory, digging more holes in the embankment across the fence that separates our property from the church’s ballfield, creating booby-traps for children chasing errant soccer balls. They continue to occupy their condo below the shed housing the mower and their vacation home underneath the concrete steps they’ve ruined on the hill in the backyard.

This year, I’ve changed my garden strategy in something of a peace offering to the critters. While not a full-on ceasefire, I did make a concession. I planted what I call a sacrificial garden near the shed. The corn, beans and okra in this space are to share – critters and humans alike can partake as they see fit.

“Attention groundhogs,” I said after the final seed was put into the sacrificial garden ground. “This territory is a DMZ. You are free to come and go and share in whatever bountiful harvest produced in this safe space.”

I hope this will keep them out of the small circular garden in the front yard and the new main garden we planted next door in the yard of my common-law sister-in-law. The latter two are where we are producing the most treasured commodity of all, tomatoes. Wonderful, homegrown tomatoes.

“Also, groundhogs,” I said in my announcement, “if I see you in the other gardens near the tomatoes, I’m coming for you. And hell is coming with me.”

I first saw the new generation of groundhogs poke their noses out from under the shed in the spring. I don’t know if these are the sons or daughters or the grandsons or granddaughters of the main groundhog and my initial nemesis, Gary, but they share similar features. There is definitely a family resemblance.

The youngsters nibbled around on grass in the yard before the gardens went in and I must admit, the little ones were cute. They each have distinct personalities that led to their nicknames.

First, there is Freeze Frame. When startled or encountering anything out of the ordinary, this whistle pig goes still as a statue, sometimes not moving for five minutes or more. No twitching, no blinking, no movement at all.

“Nothing to see here folks, move along. Move along.”

And then there is Slappy. He acquired his name during an encounter with one of the neighborhood cats in the yard next door. As we watched from the porch in one of those charming Discovery Channel nature moments, the two came face to face and the groundhog slapped the taste out of the cat’s mouth.

“Round one goes to the groundhog,” I said.

So far, Freeze Frame and Slappy have eaten Gerbera daisies, dahlias and English mums we planted to add a little color to the compound, but they have stayed away from the food stuffs, most importantly the tomatoes.

I did catch them nosing around the circular garden, which led to the blind rage door bursting episode, but so far no damage has been done.

Will the sacrificial garden do the trick? Will the neighborhood cat rally in later rounds against our foster hog Slappy? Will I enjoy a tomato sandwich slathered in mayonnaise later this summer?

Stay tuned.

Scott Hollifield is editor of The McDowell News in Marion, NC and a humor columnist. Contact him at rhollifield@mcdowellnews.com.