Scott Hollifield: The adventures of a junior assistant cat trapper

In a year in which I wrote about murder hornets, bubonic plague-infected squirrels and garden-raiding groundhogs, it’s fitting I reach the tail end of 2020 with a new critter-related part-time occupation: Junior assistant cat trapper.
I’m not trapping cats for fun or profit but out of a sense of civic responsibility, something I only recently discovered I had. I didn’t sign up for it, it was thrust upon me.
It seemed only a short while ago our street had one feral cat -- Kevin -- patrolling the neighborhood, keeping the rodent population at bay and giving the stink-eye to cars he didn’t recognize.
I would arrive home, give Kevin a friendly nod, which he returned each time with a look I interpreted as, “I will rip your throat out, old man.”
But Kevin did his job and he did it well. We coexisted. At some point, Kevin acquired a domestic partner and through the miracle of nature and some awful screeching at night, feral kittens began to appear and grow into more feral cats.
Soon, Kevin had gone from patrolling the neighborhood to heading a rogue gang of feral felines running amuck.
It was time to act, lest cats eventually outnumbered people. Actually it was about six or eight months past time to act but this was when we got around to it.
A new county program allows homeowners to humanely trap cats, take them to the shelter, have them spayed or neutered free of charge and, after recovery time, return them to the neighborhood without the ability to produce more cats.
We signed up and launched a blended family, multigenerational effort to stabilize the neighborhood cat population. I took on the role of junior assistant cat trapper. Head cat trapper has way too much responsibility -- setting out the cages, transporting the animals without contracting cat scratch fever, making polite conversation with cat ladies, etc.
The first night, the head cat trapper came over, set out a metal cage and baited it. As junior assistant cat trapper, my job was to nod approvingly.
The head cat trapper went home to watch reruns of “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom” and I went inside to catch the second NFL game of the day.
Around 8 p.m., I heard the sound of rain on the roof.
“It’s really putting it down out there,” I said to my companion, who already knew that because her hearing is much better than mine.
I turned my attention from the window back to the TV, but something felt wrong. My cat senses were tingling.
“If we caught a cat already, it’s getting soaked out there,” I said.
Sigh.
A responsible fellow could drown being a junior assistant cat trapper. I didn’t sign up for it, but there I was.
I put on my coat and boots, went outside and checked the trap. Sure enough, there was a cat. It wasn’t Kevin, but it had to be one of his relatives. I recognized that “rip-your-throat-out” look in his eyes.
I lifted up the cage carefully by the handle on top, unlocked the shed door and put cat and contraption inside where it was dry. Under the wooden floor, I knew Gary the groundhog was sleeping because I’d seen him come and go since early fall.
“Hey, Gary,” I said, tapping on the floor with a rake leaning against a wall. “Someone is moving in above you for the night. You’re going to love this.”
The cat continued its steady barrage of meows and I closed the door.
The next morning the head cat trapper arrived and took our first customer away, much to my relief and I am sure to Gary’s as well.
As I watched the car drive away, I noticed several cats across the street looking in my direction. They all had the same terrifying, mean-eyed stare, the one I had seen on both Kevin and our first customer.
My hand went nervously to my throat and I swallowed hard. I didn’t sign up for this. Junior assistant cat trapper may be a more dangerous part-time occupation than I anticipated.
Scott Hollifield is editor of The McDowell News in Marion, NC and a humor columnist. Contact him at rhollifield@mcdowelnews.com.
