Scott Hollifield: Terror Under the Tree – 2021 edition

The 47th annual report highlights potentially hazardous toys that should not be in the hands, mouths or ears of children. As the group noted in its press release, “One child is treated in a U.S. emergency room every three minutes for a toy-related injury.” I sure hope that kid’s parents have good health insurance.

Today, as I’ve done in the past, I turn over this space to special guest columnist and dear friend, Santa Claus, who has toy-related message for all the children out there. Take it away, Santa:

***

Ho, ho, ho and happy holidays, kids … uh, I mean merry Christmas. I don’t want to get that started again.

I’ve read all your letters, emails, private messages, tweets and social media posts, but I am contacting you today through good, old reliable print media because, frankly, those folks sure could use a Christmas miracle or two.

Let’s talk about toys. As some of you may have heard, there is a problem with the supply chain. The supply chain is what I use to secure the door on the workshop so the elves can’t sneak out early. It’s a non-union gig.