Scott Hollifield: Survey now says we all agree on TP

I’m on vacation this week, so I thought I would dig up an old column no one remembers, rework it with a new intro and commence to enjoying my time off. This one though, first published in early 1995, actually deserves a proper update because it was about what would become a much sought-after commodity 25 years later — toilet paper. Please enjoy the original, lightly edited column and my 2020 updates.

The results are in: 84 percent of all Americans agree that comfortable toilet paper is important to them.

2020 UPDATE: 100 percent of Americans now agree any toilet paper is important to them.

This didn't come from the fine print in a new government health-care plan. The makers of Quilted Northern Bathroom Tissue have issued their 1994 Toilet Paper report. I'm not making this up. There really is a Toilet Paper Report and I have it.

2020 UPDATE: I no longer have it.

According to toilet paper officials, the 1994 Toilet Paper Report asked 1,000 adult men and women how they spend their time in the bathroom, what they like and dislike about the bathroom and what they do to make the bathroom experience more comfortable.