Scott Hollifield: Richelle was always up for the challenge

A bag of miniature Reese’s usually bought me a seat at the table for a full two-week term of Superior Court.

But I learned he wasn’t 100 percent truthful about the candy. Yes, a lot of it went to the kids, any kid who came into the courtroom. But leftovers went to Charles.

Not every encounter Richelle had was so friendly. When the police department got a new drug dog, she stopped by headquarters to snap a few photos and interview the handler.

At some point, the dog bit Richelle. It was a superficial bite, more shock than pain.

When she got back to the office she said, “The drug dog bit me.”

I said, “You shouldn’t carry all that weed in your purse.”

She stormed out in mock disgust.

In a dusty corner of the newsroom, I found an old Employee of the Month plaque designed for 12 names that was mostly blank after our company abandoned the program a few years before. I took a sharp tool and carved in one of the open spaces below Employee of the Month “The dog that bit Richelle.”

Then I presented her the plaque. She laughed.

Richelle made me a better newsman and her adopted town a better place. I hope that short, feisty, highly intelligent go-getter with a tender side is enjoying a Reese’s somewhere. Many of us had the privilege to call her our friend.

Scott Hollifield is editor/GM of The McDowell News in Marion, NC and a humor columnist. Contact him at rhollifield@mcdowellnews.com.