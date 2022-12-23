Scott Hollifield: Revisiting snakeheads for the holiday season

***

I’ve found the perfect summer job for my kid: Snakehead bounty hunter.

She can earn $200 and help the environment, plus it will look good on her college application.

“List any extracurricular, personal and/or volunteer activities: I work as a mentor for at-risk children, enjoy hiking and swimming and spent the summer of 2012 killing a non-native, invasive species that someone illegally introduced into the Potomac River for an opportunity to earn a $200 bounty.”

Harvard, here she comes.

But the first stop is Maryland, where they have quite a snakehead problem.

For readers unfamiliar with snakeheads, which would obviously be those who have never seen the 2004 Syfy channel movie “Snakehead Terror” in which former “Scarecrow and Mrs. King” star Bruce Boxleitner portrays a sheriff battling mutant fish jacked up on human growth hormone, snakeheads are evil creatures.

So evil that the state of Maryland wants people to catch them (even the ones not jacked up on human growth hormone), kill them, take pictures of them and post them on a Department of Natural Resources website for a chance to win $200.

“We do not want snakeheads in our waters,” said DNR Inland Fisheries Director Don Cosden in a March 28 news release. “This initiative is a way to remind anglers that it is important to catch and remove this invasive species of fish.”

What’s so bad about snakeheads?

Plenty.

“As top predators, they rely on other species for food and could negatively impact the ecosystem and other valuable fish populations,” said the DNR.

Plus, in “Snakehead Terror,” they crawl up on land and eat people.

I don’t worry about my daughter’s safety, though. She’s tough and spunky in a Bruce Boxleitner kind of way and she’s seen a lot of Syfy channel movies about mutant animals. I truly believe she could effectively deal with a sharktopus, mega python, gatoroid and perhaps even a mansquito.

I do, however, worry about the competition for that $200 prize, which will be awarded through a drawing. Some Maryland anglers have already gotten a solid head start.

“I caught over 10 snakeheads last year, they are wonderful to eat,” writes one recreational fisherman on the Maryland Angler’s Log. “I have gotten many out of the creeks with bow and arrow and from fishing on Potomac River. This snakehead was 18 pounds and caught on March 28, 2012.”

He’s not the only fisherman in the $200 critter hunt with a taste for sautéed snakehead. A fellow angler writes on the log that he “killed this ugly sucker on the spot, and took him home for Easter Sunday dinner.” Still another says grilled snakehead is a tasty treat, and one even advocates for snakehead sushi.

Not every devil beast makes the dinner plate. Other snakeheads have ended up in Dumpsters, on riverbanks for osprey snacks or decapitated which, according to a log entry, “made for quite the mess.”

All of those final destinations are much better places than rivers where the ugly brutes devour native species and may someday happen upon illegal human growth hormones dumped by an unscrupulous chemical company and … well, we all know what happens after that. At least Bruce Boxleitner and I do.

“What are your plans for the summer?” I asked my daughter on the way home from school the other day.

“Oh, I don’t know,” she said. “Maybe spend some time at the lake.”

“Rivers are nice, too,” I said. “Especially in Maryland. And when we get home, there’s something on the Syfy channel I want you to watch again.”