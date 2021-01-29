Scott Hollifield: Larry King will miss the Robot Apocalypse

“A super-intelligent machine that controls the world sounds like science fiction,” said Manuel Cebrian, co-author of the study and leader of the research group. “But there are already machines that perform certain important tasks independently without programmers fully understanding how they learned it.”

Following that theory, what lies ahead is the Great Robot War, the Robot Apocalypse and the New World Robot Order.

My biggest sorrow when this happens is Larry King will not be able to chronicle the event in his own style. Maybe, just maybe, there is another columnist out there who could fill his shoes and don his suspenders.

“Angelina Jolie, who was severely injured when an X950 combat robot broke into her fortified compound, tells me she has nothing in the works right now…I would like to give a shout out to our new robot overlords and let you know if you are looking for humans to cooperate, my good friend Charlie Sheen says he is ready, willing and able…That Kraft macaroni and cheese is good stuff! I’ve been living off of it for a week while huddled in darkness…I never knew you could splint a compound fracture with a Lifetime Achievement Emmy, but it appears you can…When is J-Lo dropping her latest release?...”

Thanks, Larry King. You showed the rest of us how it’s done. We’ll miss you in the bleak and desolate robot future.

Scott Hollifield is editor of The McDowell News in Marion, NC and a humor columnist. Contact him at rhollifield@mcdowellnews.com.