Scott Hollifield: Jury duty has its downside

"Why do they call him 'The Toe'?"

"Because he once cut off a guy's toe and made a key ring out of it."

"Why would he want a key ring made out of a guy's toe?"

"Look, we're getting off track," I said. "Enrico the Toe is on trial. You hear the evidence. You find Enrico the Toe guilty. He jumps up and screams, 'I swear on my mother's eyes -- I'll get every one of you jurors!' To escape the Barducci crime syndicate hit men, you have to change your name, undergo plastic surgery, move to Idaho and become a pig farmer."

"Did you think this up all by yourself?"

"It could happen," I assured her.

She was still not convinced that weaseling out of jury duty would be in her best interest, so I offered this second fictional yet highly probable scenario.

"Let's say you're picked to sit on the jury in a highly publicized murder case involving a former professional sports star known by his initials, something like R.J. or O.A. but nothing like O.J. since everyone knows he didn’t kill anyone, " I said.

"Are you sure it’s not really O.J?" she said.