Scott Hollifield: Grapes of laughs – let mandate wither on the vine

— Muscadine grape juice tastes pretty good. Not Mountain Dew good, but pretty good.

— It would indeed help muscadine grape growers. In fact, if we mandate this North Carolina agricultural product for campus vending machines, we could theoretically pack them with the state’s other top agricultural products to help our farmers: Pork, sweet potatoes, tobacco, poultry, etc.

“What did you get out of the machine for a snack before fourth period, Ethan?”

“I got a sausage biscuit, a pack of Pall Malls and a boiled egg.”

Cons:

— Students would likely learn how to take muscadine grape juice, bag it up, store it in school toilet tanks to ferment and produce pruno, or prison wine. Then we’ve got drunken fourth-graders on the yard squaring off to settle beefs and such.

“I run things on this playground, Ethan, not you! Back off or I will shiv you with a No. 2 pencil.”

— Loss of local control. One lawmaker who opposed the mandate, from the same party of the bill’s sponsor, said it’s a great idea to have juice in schools, but “not to force it,” according to the News & Observer.