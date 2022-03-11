Scott Hollifield: Grab yourself some ‘Old Time Favorites’

I’ll let Phil explain it:

“In 1968 (to the best of my recollection your honor) my Grandma Flossie wangled me a job on television playing drums for a guy who became a huge influence on my whole approach to show business – Homer A. Briarhopper. His suits and his ‘Howdy, neighbors’ wave and the big smile, just the way he engaged the audience and his style of playing to the audience, stuck with me.

“Every show was a couple of toe tappers, a few country favorites, a rocker or two for the kids, and always one for the sick and the shutins.

“He was always inclusive, everybody was welcome and there was literally something for everyone. Fun for the whole family! Unfortunately, I got away from all that for about 60 years, but I wanted to do an album for my mama before she kicked the bucket. Honestly though, it looks like there’s a race for the finish at this point that I may win.”

My old time favorites on “Phil Lee & Other Old Time Favorites” include “I Like Women,” a reworking of an earlier gem called “Daddy’s Jail” and the gospel standard “Just A Closer Walk With Thee,” the song Harry Dean Stanton sings in the film “Cool Hand Luke.”