Scott Hollifield: Get a shot and take home a cow

What would it take to convince holdouts to get a COVID-19 vaccine?
Overwhelming scientific evidence the shots can save the lives of those who get them and those they come in contact with?
Nah, that’s too obvious.
Government and businesses mandating those employed by these entities receive a vaccine if they want to continue to work?
“Steve, you’re a fine employee and we value your efforts, but for your sake and the sake of those around you, we must require that you get a vaccine.”
“See you in hell, Mr. Jenkins.”
What about a free cow? Now that’s a possibility.
All around the globe, money is being used as the main motivator to get holdouts to play ball so the rest of us can keep watching people play ball.
Here in North Carolina, at both the state and local level, there are gift cards and rebates and fistfuls of cash thrown at people who did not get a vaccine back when I did, which kind of ticks me off because all I got was a card that said I am probably not going to die of COVID-19 or kill anyone else for a while.
Then, the governor announced a series of million-dollar lottery drawings. I am in on that one, but those who delayed their shots get TWO chances at becoming a millionaire (minus the chunk the state takes back).
But I am not bitter. Doing the right thing at the right time is its own reward. Not as much of a reward as a free cow, but a reward nonetheless.
Some of you still reading may be wondering, “What is this free cow he keeps rambling on about?”
According to a Reuters story, a district in Thailand “has launched a raffle campaign for inoculated residents to win a live cow per week for the rest of the year, in a bid to boost the local COVID-19 vaccination drive.”
Other districts in the county have tried discount coupons, gold necklaces and, of course, cold, hard cash, but cows seem to be a huge motivator.
“Our vaccine registration numbers have gone from hundreds to thousands in a couple of days,” a district chief told Reuters. “The villagers love cows.”
But what if a holdout doesn’t want an entire live cow?
Meatpacker JBS SA has that covered.
The company said earlier this month “it will give away beef, pork and chicken for the next year to 50 U.S. families that participate in company-sponsored vaccination clinics over the coming weeks,” Reuters reported.
It seems to be working.
“We’ve made great progress, and our vaccination rates are much higher than the rates in the communities that we call home,” said Andre Nogueira, JBS USA chief executive or head meat man.
But what if the holdout is a vegetarian who just wants a mellow vibe, man?
Long Beach, California’s Joints for Jabs campaign delivered the goods.
As reported by KTLA, one free pre-rolled joint was available to each resident aged 21 and older who got vaccinated at Houghton Park on July 24. Vaccinated residents got a token that they could then redeem for a joint.
Unfortunately, Doritos was not offering free bags of chips that day.
But what if a holdout doesn’t live in a state where pot is legal and they still want to catch a buzz?
The fine folks at the San Antonio Icehouse deep in the heart of Texas hosted a COVID vaccine drive, according to KENS. They offered a little something to wash down that Moderna: A free pint of beer and a shot of tequila.
Money, booze, pot, meat and not dying of COVID-19. That sounds like a pretty good weekend. Come on, holdouts, join the rest of us and let’s beat this thing.
Hey, you might even get a free cow.
Scott Hollifield is editor/GM of The McDowell News in Marion, NC and a humor columnist. Contact him at rhollifield@mcdowellnews.com.