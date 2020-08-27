Scott Hollifield: Garden battle with groundhogs ends in a draw

Gary the groundhog is a pain in the grass.
That’s where I see him most days when I look out the kitchen window. He sits in the lawn over by the fence, eyeing the little garden just a few feet away, his whiskers twitching in anticipation of the bountiful buffet before him.
I tap on the window but he pays me no mind.
I open the window and yell through the screen.
“Gary, you over-fed sonova$%$! Stay out of that garden.”
Gary does nothing.
It’s only when I burst through the backdoor and approach him at a dead run that he scampers under the fence and dives into a hole on the embankment that adjoins our property.
Gary and I do not get along.
Back in April when I wrote about a huge tree falling in the yard, I mentioned it occurred near the little garden spot we had tilled.
“It’s just a small strip, but it will help put some fresh food on the table during these uncertain times,” I wrote. “I plan to raise corn, okra, potatoes, tomatoes, mangos, coconuts, peanuts — most all the nuts — and pinto beans. I’m not much of a farmer, but I expect a bumper crop.”
A couple of readers contacted me to let me know that some of those items on my list would not grow in my climate.
“I know that,” I replied to one. “I was trying to be funny.”
“Try harder,” he said.
I thought about telling him where he could stick his green thumb, but I wasn’t in the mood that day for an email war of words.
As the plants started to poke their heads out of the soil, groundhogs started poking around the plants. Also, known as woodchucks or whistle-pigs, these critters can put a mighty big hurting on a small garden.
I noted several, but the one I dubbed Gary the groundhog seemed to be the leader of the pack – or whatever the correct term is for a bunch of groundhogs. I thought if I could deter Gary, maybe the rest would follow in his four-legged footsteps and stay away.
I consulted several old-timers – always a good source of knowledge, sometimes useful, sometimes outlandishly bad – about groundhog control. One suggested I catch him, kill him and eat him, quoting a line from an old folk song I heard on a Doc Watson album: “Here comes Sal with a snicker and a grin/Groundhog gravy all over her chin.”
On my list, I marked that one as a last resort.
I narrowed it down from old-timers in general to old farmers and consulted their almanac.
It suggested lining the perimeter of the garden with various substances, including blood meal, ground black pepper, dried blood, hair clippings, hot pepper and garlic juice, dish soap and, strangely enough, bobcat urine.
“Would you eat lettuce tossed with bobcat urine?” the almanac article said, obviously assuming I would not. “Neither would a woodchuck!”
I feared bobcat urine might attract bobcats and then I’d have a much bigger problem than groundhogs. Not even Sal will eat bobcat gravy.
I tried a few of the suggestions from the almanac but none seemed to work. Though I never actually saw Gary in the garden, plants were gnawed. I didn’t need a CSI team to tell me it was a groundhog-related crime. His constant presence in the yard was evidence enough.
To his credit, Gary didn’t take it all. We’ve had a pretty good harvest, plenty of okra, squash and peppers and a fair amount of tomatoes. The corn crop wasn’t much but I’m not sure that was Gary’s fault. I think a bobcat may be to blame.
And though I am grateful that he did not take it all and running him off and cussing him gave me a little pandemic exercise over the summer, my opinion of him has not wavered.
Gary the groundhog is a pain in the grass.
