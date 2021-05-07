Scott Hollifield: Double dosed and feeling good

As of this writing, nearly 107 million Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and I am happy to say I am among them.

I pulled up to the drive-thru shot clinic for my first dose, rolled down the window of the truck and asked the check-in team, “Is this the place for free vasectomies?”

Once I convinced them I was joking, I was allowed to proceed down the line and get poked in a highly efficient and near painless manner. A couple of weeks later, I repeated the process, sans the joke. Now, I may still have to wear a mask to the beer store but I can walk around outside without one and suck in pollen until my head explodes.

When I told my distant relative Cousin Junior – who many (rightly) believe exists only in my imagination and previous columns – about my vaccinations, he asked if I would be willing to sit down for an interview for his newsletter called The Truth Hurts (But I’ll Hurt You Worse.)

It’s a weekly publication he distributes by riding around in his truck and throwing copies out the window. About half of those are picked up from side ditches by people doing community service, but enough get out there to, as Cousin Junior puts it, “provide an alternative to the MSM.”