Scott Hollifield: Bothering gators gets a bit more complicated

Regular readers of this column, both of them, know I am no fan of overreaching government regulation, but I am in full support of South Carolina lawmakers’ recent efforts to curb alligator molestation.

In February, the S.C. State House unanimously passed a bill increasing the penalties for bothering or feeding an alligator in the Palmetto State, according to The Associated Press.

The bill would allow a $500 to $1,000 fine – an increase of the current maximum $150 penalty --for people who “feed, entice, or molest” an alligator “except as is permitted under state and federal law.”

To me, that implies there is a state or federal alligator molesting license, but, hey, I’m no legal scholar.

The bill with the tougher fines heads to the S.C. Senate for approval.

State Rep. Jeff Bradley introduced the legislation after the “controversial removal” two years ago of a massive alligator from a lagoon at a mini-golf course, according to a story in The Island Packet of Hilton Head.