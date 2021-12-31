Scott Hollifield: Baby New Year didn’t do his homework

Me: But, I understood that it is tradition for each Father Time to explain the past year to each Baby New Year in hope that we learn from our mistakes and improve the quality of life for all.

Baby New Year: Yeah, no. To tell you the truth, this Father Time was a real downer, man. He kept calling and leaving voice messages. I don’t answer my phone because I don’t want to hear any more about a car warranty I never had so everything goes to voicemail. Father Time rambled on and on, filling it up. This is on fire, that’s on fire. We’re too hot, we’re too cold. Blah, blah, blah.

I knew as long as we got that COVID thing behind us everything would be fine. I’m starting with a clean slate. Baby New Year in the house!

Me: Uh… I hate to be the one to tell you this, but we haven’t gotten that COVID thing behind us.

Baby New Year: What?

Me: COVID is still bad.

Baby New Year: Are you %$@ kidding me? What about the vaccine? We got a vaccine, right? Everybody took the vaccine, right?