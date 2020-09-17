Robin Sage, DeJoy, viruses and the statute of limitations

Clyde was campaigning for a seat in the North Carolina legislature and Sally and Watts were working on his campaign materials. Their challenge was to persuade folks in Pinehurst and Southern Pines to vote for a farmer from West End. They asked for my help and I gave it willingly.

The Aumans had long been active in politics, supporting candidates sympathetic to the needs of farmers. Clyde had been county chair for Kerr Scott’s 1948 campaign for governor and 1954 campaign for the U.S. Senate. The year I was spying, Kerr’s son Bob Scott was running for lieutenant governor. When he came to Moore County to campaign, Watts and I drove him around and he shared with us the highs and lows of political life.

Looking back, my campaign activities during the maneuvers were probably violations of the Hatch Act, which prohibits active campaigning while on the job and campaign finance laws that prohibit the use of an employer’s assets to aid a political campaign.

I am glad the statute of limitations has run.

There was no coronavirus in North Carolina that summer but, thanks to the Aumans, I picked up another virus, the political bug, and that virus has stuck with me to this day.

D.G. Martin hosts “North Carolina Bookwatch,” Sunday 3:30 p.m. and Tuesday at 5 p.m. on UNC-TV. The program also airs on the North Carolina Channel Tuesday at 8 p.m. and other times.