Republicans in Pennsylvania following Trump over the cliff

It’s been a very long and weird week since Joe Biden won Pennsylvania and its 20 Electoral College votes, making him the projected winner of the White House and the president-elect of the United States.

Since then, President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign has filed a blizzard of lawsuits entirely devoid of evidence, including one seeking to block the certification of election results. Trump himself has unloaded a barrage of falsehoods and misinformation on his Twitter feed — none of which will be repeated here.

So it only makes sense that Trump is moving to his next line of defense, Republican-controlled state Legislatures, including battleground Pennsylvania, where the Electoral College will meet in December to vote on a slate of electors.

Last Saturday, newly re-elected Pennsylvania state Sen. Mike Regan seemed to give the game away during a massive pro-Trump rally behind the Pennsylvania Capitol. There, the Republican told a largely maskless and very angry crowd that “I’ve been told, in no uncertain terms by the state party, by our leadership, that they are coordinating with the Trump campaign.”