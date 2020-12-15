Republicans are abetting Trump's coup

That’s the right thing to do. But Cutler’s independence gets shredded in the face of revelations about the letter he and Benninghoff sent calling for Congress to reject the electors.

In the state Senate, newly elected President Pro Tempore Jake Corman similarly has made it clear that he has no authority to overturn the election results.

But that doesn’t solve the problem of Sen. Doug Mastriano, who, when he’s not busy organizing sham super-spreader hearings, is vowing on his official Facebook page that he “will not rest until Pennsylvanians feel their voices were heard” in the election.

They were. And Biden won.

Let’s be clear, by indulging Trump’s fever dreams about the election for even a second, Pennsylvania Republicans are participating in a coup. They can dress it up however they want. But that is the inescapable conclusion.

In the month since the election, Trump has traveled the country spreading the fraud that he won. He’s doubled- and triple-downed on social media with the same fraud. He’s grifted hundreds of millions of dollars from his supporters for a “legal defense” fund that’s really being used to underwrite his future ambitions.