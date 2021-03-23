Opinion: How not to respond to a national tragedy

Dush, a white Christian, has the luxury of being disturbed by his colleague’s comments. But Saval doesn’t. And it’s a sure bet that his Black and brown colleagues in the Armed Forces lived the reality of the nation’s institutionalized racism -- even if Dush claims not to have seen it. Most whites don’t.

Dush further faulted Saval for jumping the gun on the motive for the murders, which may have been prompted by the accused shooter’s alleged sexual addiction, rather than racism, which authorities still have not ruled out as a motive. Nonetheless, the context of anti-Asian hate hangs heavy -- and inescapably -- over this incident.

An audio transcript of Dush’s remarks did not include any sympathy for the dead, nor was there any expression of support for Pennsylvania’s Asian-American community, which has found itself on the receiving end of despicable acts of hate. He at least had the presence of mind to argue for the need for a “good, solid dialogue,” presumably about race-relations. Still, to call that a missed opportunity is an understatement.

Instead, Dush chided for Saval for being, in his view, politically divisive, and patronizingly told him that “We need to make sure that we’ve got the facts before we go spewing the types of things that I’ve been hearing of late.”