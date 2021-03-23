Opinion: Biden didn't need 100 days to screw America

But my father didn’t call Mikhail Gorbachev a killer -- and FDR and Truman didn’t call Stalin a mass murderer -- because once you do that, there’s no way you can sit down with the guy at a summit conference.

After five years the Democrats and half the liberal media still can’t let go of their twin devils, Putin and Russia.

Despite zero proof, they still act like Russian meddling in our elections was something new that Trump somehow invented to steal the White House from Hillary.

But anyone with a history book knows Moscow’s been spying on us and messing with our elections forever.

All countries do it to each other, even to their friends. It’s what governments do -- and much worse.

During the Cold War our CIA used to kill foreign leaders and topple foreign governments until Congress told them they weren’t allowed to do it anymore.

Do Guatemala, Vietnam and Iran ring a bell? The Bay of Pigs?

What do people think America has been doing in Iraq and Afghanistan for two decades – handing out campaign flyers?