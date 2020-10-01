One debate down, two more to endure

That's over, and not a second too soon.

Who won? Who cares? If you can find a winner somewhere in that mess, "Ah Salud!" as the Italians say.

There was Trump, festooned in his presidential uniform, hair helmet included, and Biden, looking like a cross between my Welsh Corgi and a ghost in Disneyworld's Haunted Mansion.

I confess, I tuned into the first presidential debate for two reasons - one of which was merely macabre curiosity, the other a sense of responsibility as an American voter.

But this was a debate only in the academic sense. There were two candidates on stage and a moderator. That was about it. Otherwise, it was a bar fight at 2 a.m. after a few too many.

Poor Chris Wallace, who was given the impossible job of bouncer, should have taken the two of them by their respective collars and thrown them into the alley.

In the end, we learned nothing.

The morning after, I tried to explain the 90-minute spectacle to a class of journalism students, all of whom will be voting for the first time this election. But I wanted to hear from them first.

"What did you think of last night's debate?" I asked.