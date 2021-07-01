On Independence Day, cautionary thoughts

Although nation-breaking sounds alarmist, consider that amnesty for an unknown total of unlawfully present illegal immigrants – estimates range for 12 to 25 million – means that eventually they’ll petition nuclear and non-nuclear family members.

Princeton University estimates that, based on historical trends, new Green Card holders petition an average of three relatives – brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and even in-laws. Doing the simple math, a 2021 amnesty creates potentially anywhere from 36 million to 75 million new immigrants. This is exclusive of the illegal aliens that continue to cross into the country unimpeded. Combined, these are totals that the nation can’t support either environmentally or fiscally.

Without taking into account the illegal alien surge – U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported 520,000 border apprehensions in March, April and May, a 21-year record – the Census Bureau projects that by 2050, the U.S. will have more than 100 million additional residents, a 31 percent increase, for a total population of 439 million. No one on Capitol Hill dares go on the record that their constituents’ communities might expand 31 percent during the next three decades if amnesty is enacted.