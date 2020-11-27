New technology takes over the toll booths

First, what about the children? How will they understand what Sonny Corleone was stopping for when he got rubbed out in “The Godfather”? Future film class teachers will have to stop and explain how tollbooths worked, and that he as was not being riddled with bullets for not having exact change. And don't forget the younger students. The grade school classic, “The Phantom Tollbooth” will require all sorts of footnotes explaining the whole concept of tollbooths to the little tykes.

On a personal level, for a law abiding citizen, going through a toll plaza was as close to drag or NASCAR racing as you'd ever get. You slow down, jockeying for position as you approached, trying to avoid an outside lane by having your exact change ready. Then when you got up to the booth itself, you come to a stop, waiting for the light to change from red to green, sometimes also waiting on a gate to go up, and as soon as the light changed, punching the gas and tearing out of there as fast as possible because now it was a race. A race to get ahead of four or five other drivers flanking you, some of them driving 18-wheelers, all trying to create space and get ahead as the number of lanes quickly narrowed from eight or six down to four and eventually two.