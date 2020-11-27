New technology takes over the toll booths

I doubt I'll ever be confused with an early adopter of new technologies. I'm mocked regularly for carrying a flip phone, and family and friends continue to unload their CDs and DVDs on me as they stream their way to the next big technology thing, while I beat on against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past.
But sometimes technology overtakes you and you have to adopt and adapt whether you like it or not. I would love to receive a singing telegram someday or fly across the Atlantic on a zeppelin, but they belong to the past, and aren't coming back, so I have to keep moving on and adapting.
I had another reminder of my having to go with the flow this week, when I went online to pay my toll bill for driving on the Massachusetts Turnpike a couple of months ago.
As the signs along the highway cheerfully reminded me, “No Transponder? No Problem! We Will Bill You!” And they did, and I paid my $4.15 toll from 800 miles away while sitting in my kitchen.
But I'm not complaining. I love that there's no more queuing up in long lines to stop and pay highway tolls. It was inefficient and added to local air pollution with all the cars slowly chugging through the toll plazas. I couldn't believe it the first time I drove that Tollbooth-less Massachusetts Turnpike, wondering where had all the Toll Plazas gone. It was literally a breath of fresh air, and renewed my faith in governments actually getting something right for a change.
But my inner conservative, the one who remembers and appreciates traditions, always feels something is lost when an old way of doing something, even as odious as stopping to pay a toll, goes the way of the mimeograph machine or Tab Cola.
First, what about the children? How will they understand what Sonny Corleone was stopping for when he got rubbed out in “The Godfather”? Future film class teachers will have to stop and explain how tollbooths worked, and that he as was not being riddled with bullets for not having exact change. And don't forget the younger students. The grade school classic, “The Phantom Tollbooth” will require all sorts of footnotes explaining the whole concept of tollbooths to the little tykes.
On a personal level, for a law abiding citizen, going through a toll plaza was as close to drag or NASCAR racing as you'd ever get. You slow down, jockeying for position as you approached, trying to avoid an outside lane by having your exact change ready. Then when you got up to the booth itself, you come to a stop, waiting for the light to change from red to green, sometimes also waiting on a gate to go up, and as soon as the light changed, punching the gas and tearing out of there as fast as possible because now it was a race. A race to get ahead of four or five other drivers flanking you, some of them driving 18-wheelers, all trying to create space and get ahead as the number of lanes quickly narrowed from eight or six down to four and eventually two.
The New Jersey Turnpike was probably the worst for this sort of stress, and I always felt sorry for folks from Tollbooth-less states, facing it for the first time.
But there were lighter moments. If it wasn't crowded and you had someone riding shotgun (and exact change), it was always worth it for your passenger to try the classic Kareem Skyhook method of dropping that quarter in the bucket over the roof of the car. Of course, you had to be ready to rebound or have another quarter ready to follow with the traditional Dr. J Tomahawk Put Back Slam payment. Either way, it was a lot more fun than sitting in your kitchen and clicking on a “Pay Now” icon for $4.15.
When he isn't paying tolls in other states, John Whittemore lives in Marion.
