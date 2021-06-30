Mission Hospital McDowell: Helping men partner with doctors to maintain prostate health

There are two tests that have traditionally been performed to screen for prostate cancer. The first is the serum PSA (prostate specific-antigen) blood test, which measures the level of this substance that the prostate produces. An elevated PSA level can indicate prostate cancer, though other factors elevate it too, including some medications, an enlarged prostate, or an infection of the prostate. Race and age can also influence a man’s PSA level. “Since the variables that impact PSA levels are complex,” notes Dr. Young, “so is interpreting the results of a PSA test.”

For some with elevated levels, the next step is a biopsy. However, your doctor will advise you specifically, as PSA screening results and follow-up are so individually based.

The second traditional screening method is the digital rectal exam (DRE). If an abnormality emerges from your PSA test or your doctor feels anything suspicious during your DRE, a Transrectal Ultrasound (TRUS) guided prostate biopsy may be the next step your doctor recommends. During this procedure, the urologist takes tissue samples from the prostate. If lab study results are positive for prostate cancer, a prostate MRI is valuable for helping your doctor to know the extent of cancer present.