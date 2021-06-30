Mission Hospital McDowell: Helping men partner with doctors to maintain prostate health

After a year of pandemic-induced isolation, I know we all are thankful that life is beginning to look a bit more normal. During the pandemic, people found themselves putting off important routine health screenings. Now is the time to catch up and pay attention to those important health screenings. As June 7-14 was Men’s Health Week, I’d like to focus on how important it is for men to take responsibility for their prostate health, and note that Mission Hospital McDowell (MHM) now offers a prostate MRI screening- advanced imaging technology.
Prostate cancer is the third most common form of cancer in the United States, according to the National Cancer Institute. It’s advised that men speak to their physicians about their prostate cancer risk factors. At MHM, we’re fortunate to have highly skilled urologists Dr. Quinton Cancel and Dr. Matthew Young, both of Mission Urology, treating our patients here at the hospital.
“Prostate health is important for men to think about because in its earliest stages, prostate cancer is symptomless,” explains Dr. Cancel. “Additionally, many factors must be considered and discussed in order to determine the timing for prostate cancer screening. A man who is at average risk for prostate cancer should have a discussion with his doctor when he reaches 50 years of age.”
Dr. Young points out that those with risk factors should do so earlier. High-risk groups include African-American men and men with a father, brother, or son diagnosed with prostate cancer before age 65. They are advised to talk to their doctors about screening when they’re 45, while men who have more than one first degree relative diagnosed with prostate cancer should consult with their doctor about screening at age 40.
There are two tests that have traditionally been performed to screen for prostate cancer. The first is the serum PSA (prostate specific-antigen) blood test, which measures the level of this substance that the prostate produces. An elevated PSA level can indicate prostate cancer, though other factors elevate it too, including some medications, an enlarged prostate, or an infection of the prostate. Race and age can also influence a man’s PSA level. “Since the variables that impact PSA levels are complex,” notes Dr. Young, “so is interpreting the results of a PSA test.”
For some with elevated levels, the next step is a biopsy. However, your doctor will advise you specifically, as PSA screening results and follow-up are so individually based.
The second traditional screening method is the digital rectal exam (DRE). If an abnormality emerges from your PSA test or your doctor feels anything suspicious during your DRE, a Transrectal Ultrasound (TRUS) guided prostate biopsy may be the next step your doctor recommends. During this procedure, the urologist takes tissue samples from the prostate. If lab study results are positive for prostate cancer, a prostate MRI is valuable for helping your doctor to know the extent of cancer present.
Dr. Mehul Bhakta of Asheville Radiology Associates believes that the noninvasive prostate MRI is quite a significant diagnostic tool for men whose PSA levels are high and may need a biopsy, or who receive a diagnosis of prostate cancer. The screening helps save men from having unnecessary biopsies, which can be an uncomfortable procedure. Sometimes attentive monitoring by a physician, known as active surveillance, is more appropriate. If a biopsy ends up being necessary as indicated by a positive MRI, another prostate MRI can help provide information that allows us to target the biopsy as precisely as possible. “One of the most critical things we must ascertain is the extent of the cancer, and this test shows us exactly that,” he says. Further, Dr. Bhakta says, a study revealed that the prostate MRI is nearly twice as sensitive in detecting prostate cancer as the TRUS biopsy — 93% as opposed to 48%, and that is the type of efficiency that allows for greater confidence in diagnosing.
Here at Mission Hospital McDowell, we are focused on adding services that improve our ability to care for you, right here at home. By providing state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging studies to your physician, along with the other prostate specific tests, men have an enhanced opportunity to make an informed decision about prostate health screening and treatment.
Carol Wolfenbarger, MSN, RN, FACHE, is Chief Executive Officer of Mission Hospital McDowell.