After focusing on the importance of supporting our mental health last month, we now turn to heart health, since February is American Heart Month.

Our mental health is greatly impacted by stress, as I discussed last month, and stress is a risk factor when it comes to your heart health, too.

Much research has shown that high stress levels raise your risk for heart disease, and it may also contribute to high blood pressure, or hypertension, which can lead to both heart attack and stroke. How we respond — or don’t respond — to stress can either be heart-friendly or heart-hostile.

The key to stress is managing it well, but when we react to personal and work-related stress by adopting habits like smoking, emotional eating of sweets or other foods with little nutritional value, drinking alcohol in excess and becoming sedentary, we aren’t doing our hearts any favors.

Since stress management is related to so many modifiable lifestyle factors — things we can control — you can take the reins to lower your risk for cardiovascular disease. This means eating a diet where fresh fruits and vegetables play a starring role is essential. We should also focus less on red meat and more on lean proteins like fish, as well as eating legumes (beans and peas), whole grains and olive oil. This way of eating is primarily plant-based and is often referred to as the Mediterranean diet, favored by many who live long lives in places like Italy and Greece.

A misconception is that eating this way somehow isn’t delicious, but it is! Not only is this way of eating tasty, it allows you to experiment with herbs, spices, and ingredients you may not be familiar with yet. I encourage you to get adventurous.

We know that another must when it comes to keeping our hearts healthy is exercise. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that we fit in either 150 minutes of moderate activity per week or 75 minutes of strenuous exercise, plus some strength training. The good news is that when you think about the moderate movement recommendation, for example, that ends up being about 30 minutes of movement per day, for five days of the week. This is easily attainable, and can be as easy as using half of your lunch hour to take a walk or run at Greenlee Park, right here in Marion.

Between eating well and exercising regularly, you can either lose weight if you need to, or maintain a healthy weight. Carrying extra pounds increases your risk of developing heart disease, and your weight is one of the important components when your provider talks to you about “knowing your numbers.” The other ones you’ll discuss with them are your cholesterol levels, blood sugar and blood pressure.

Another number we’re talking about increasingly is the hours of sleep you get per night. Getting insufficient rest has also been shown to increase your risk for heart disease. Everyone has different needs, but most adults should aim for six to eight hours of sound sleep per night. Some ways you can support good rest include keeping your bedroom at a comfortable temperature, keeping it a screen-free zone, and developing a nighttime ritual that helps you wind down, such as having a cup of tea and reading.

There are risk factors we cannot control as we look at our risk for heart disease, including family history, age and gender. More men are affected by heart disease in early and middle adulthood, while women’s risk increases after age 50 and after menopause. Race and ethnicity also impact heart disease risk.

All of these factors are things you should discuss with your provider when you cover your heart health, as well as the fact that women’s heart attack symptoms can look different than what we know as the “classic” symptoms that include shortness of breath, chest pain, arm or jaw pain and nausea. Women may exhibit other symptoms that are more subtle, such as feeling flu-like and experiencing upper back pain, sweating and dizziness.

For those who have suffered a heart attack or other heart event, Mission Hospital McDowell’s (MHM) cardiac rehabilitation program can offer critical support as you recover. Cardiac rehab allows patients the opportunity to build their strength and maintain their health through a customized exercise plan. When participants come for sessions, they are closely supervised and supported, receive education on heart health, and connect with others who have had a similar experience.

Before I close, I want to thank everyone who came out to last month’s grand opening of our newest family medicine and multi-specialty practice in Forest City. Community members got to tour Mission Health Center – Rutherford, and it was wonderful to meet them. We’re happy to be increasing access to advanced care for this community. To make an appointment or learn more, call 828-659-5741.