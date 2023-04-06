Colorectal cancer is the third most frequently diagnosed cancer, aside from skin cancer. However, it is still something that people shy away from talking about, possibly because of the “embarrassment factor.”

Even though we don’t always want to talk about this cancer, it’s critical that we do, since we’ve got a not-so-secret weapon to use against it that is powerful — the screening colonoscopy. Along with receiving your AARP card, scheduling your first colonoscopy is advised when you reach 45 years of age. We’ll get to the facts about colonoscopy after we talk a bit about risk factors for colorectal cancers and what you can do to prevent it.

Every health condition has risk factors, or things that make it more likely you may be affected by it. Some we refer to as modifiable and others as nonmodifiable. The difference between them is that you can change modifiable risk factors, which are often linked to lifestyle, while nonmodifiable risk factors are unchangeable — these include things like age and genetic factors.

In the case of colorectal cancer, lifestyle plays a big role, so the good news is that you can change the things you need to in order to lower your risk. Things that increase a person’s risk for colorectal cancer include:

• Being overweight or obese

• Having a sedentary lifestyle (where you don’t get enough physical activity)

• A diet that includes a lot of red meat, such as beef, lamb, and pork

• A diet in which processed meats, like hot dogs and some deli meats, are eaten frequently

Other factors that may be linked to a higher likelihood of colon cancer are low vitamin D levels and cooking meat at very high temperatures, as when we fry, grill, or broil it. Finally, smoking and excessive alcohol use is linked to colorectal cancer.

Nonmodifiable risk factors for colorectal cancer are age (being older than 50) and a family history of the disease as I mentioned, and others are having a personal or family history of having had colorectal cancer or noncancerous polyps, a history of noncancerous polyps, and if you’ve ever been diagnosed with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Certain inherited syndromes involving gene mutations (changes) also increase colorectal cancer risk. Colorectal cancer affects the African American community disproportionately as well.

In order to feel empowered as a patient, no matter what your overall risk factors are for colorectal cancer, I urge you to speak with your primary care provider about your risk and act accordingly. One must is getting a screening colonoscopy. Most people receive their initial screening at 45, but your provider may have a different recommendation, depending on your risk factors.

The colonoscopy is a medical test that is vitally important because it’s both a powerful preventive screening tool and, when needed, a treatment that eliminates precancerous polyps if they’re discovered by your provider while performing the procedure. During the test, your doctor is able to look for precancerous polyps and — amazingly — remove them at that time if necessary. They are then sent to a lab for testing.

A common complaint about the procedure is the “prep” phase, where you drink a fluid that causes you to completely empty your bowels over a period of one to two days. This is necessary so the physician who performs your colonoscopy can see clearly when they perform the test, which involves gently inserting a colonoscope — a thin, flexible tube that’s equipped with a light and a small video camera on one end — in the rectum. This enables your physician to view your colon and look for any abnormalities. If necessary, they can remove polyps or take a sample from an area that looks suspicious so it can be biopsied (tested for cancer).

If no abnormalities are found during a colonoscopy, another one isn’t needed for 10 years, and if an abnormality or polyp is found, the physician will give a recommendation about when the next one should be scheduled.

When a person is diagnosed with colorectal cancer, it is highly treatable if caught early — the five-year survival rate of people diagnosed with and treated for early stage colorectal cancer is 90%, which is very encouraging. There’s no question, the importance of the colonoscopy as a routine health screening can’t be overemphasized. It is also critical to speak with your provider about colorectal cancer symptoms, which include changes in bowel habits, blood in the stool, and abdominal pain and bloating.

Remember that Mission Hospital McDowell offers endoscopy services, so you can get a colonoscopy close to home. Our providers are with you, no matter what healthcare journey you are traveling. We are here to educate, diagnose, and provide advanced treatment — compassionately — while allowing you to remain in your community.

Marsha Myers, is Chief Executive Officer of Mission Hospital McDowell.