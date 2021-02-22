Limbaugh was Trump before we got Trump

But after Rush lashed back at both guys on the air, their spines magically turned to mush. Gingrey felt compelled to say: “I see eye-to-eye with Rush Limbaugh. I regret and apologize for the fact that my comments have offended…I realize it is my responsibility to clarify my own comments.” And Steele entered a Rush reeducation camp and emerged fully cured: “I have enormous respect for Rush Limbaugh…There was no attempt on my part to diminish his voice or his leadership.”

And see if this sounds familiar:

In 2012 (you may remember this), a Georgetown Law student named Sandra Fluke spoke favorably about birth control at a congressional hearing. Rush didn’t like that. On his show, he called her “a slut” and “a prostitute” and said she was apparently “having so much sex, it’s amazing she can still walk.” But when Republican leaders were asked whether they agreed with their de facto party chairman, they hunkered in their bunker while Rush treated Fluke the way a junkyard dog gnaws meat.

Days later, their responses were a mix of defiance and weak tea. Newt Gingrich (whose 1995 ascent to House Speaker was greased by Rush) naturally chose defiance. When asked for comment, he said: “I am astonished at the desperation of the elite media.” But more often, the respondents tut-tutted as if tiptoeing on eggshells.