John Whittemore: Ellie offers the canine perspective on White House dogs

There's been a lot of chatter lately in the media (real, fake, social, etc.) about dogs returning to the White House.
This is news only because the last four years were the first in a century that there was no First Canine residing at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
While the usual media suspects weighed in on the transition from a dog-less White House to a pair of pups moving in next year, no one has gotten the canine perspective – until now.
Keeping with the McDowell News mission to cover all the news from all the angles, I interviewed my dog, and long time Marion resident, Ellie, (using a method that for the purpose of this story we will refer to as the “Vulcan Mind Meld”) to get her spin on the new hounds on the block up in DC.
Me: Now, Ellie, I hear you have mixed feelings about President Elect dogs moving to the White House in January.
Ellie: Yes, yes I do. While it's nice that there will be dogs in the White House again, I can't help feel a little jealous and worried.
Me: Jealous and worried?
Support Local Journalism
Ellie: Well, it took Biden three tries to get elected president and these two dogs happened to be on hand when he finally made it. It's a case of some dogs having all the luck, but I guess that's life. Have to be in the right place at the right time. And I worry that expectations will be sky high for these dogs. After the past four years, all eyes will be on them, and it's a lot for any dog, no matter how long his owner has been in politics. Look, some people still think it was Fala behind FDR's New Deal back in the 1930s, but that's because Fala had a very good press secretary helping him. And not every dog can write books like the elder Bush's Millie. They'll be up against a lot of history.
Me: Do you think Mr. Biden having a couple of dogs helped him win the election?
Ellie: I certainly hope not. It may have brought in a few die-hard dog lover fringe votes, but I like to think the American public votes based on the issues and not pet ownership. I heard some folks complaining about President Trump not owning a dog, but that's his call, not the public's. I mean, if the guy isn't a dog lover, he's not a dog lover. I wouldn't want to see one of my brethren used only for photo ops or to soften the image of someone who doesn't like dogs. That's been done by more than one president.
Me: Are you afraid the new president may neglect his dogs with all the presidential duties and demands on his time?
Ellie: Not really. Biden has been in politics a long, long time so I figure he's figured out how to spend time with his dogs. He'll probably have a little more time now that he's no longer campaigning, and we are proven stress relievers. I'm sure he knows what president Truman supposedly said; “You want a friend in Washington? Get a dog.” So he has that angle covered.
Me: If you could give the Biden's dogs any bit of advice, what would it be?
Ellie: Just be yourselves and be there for Joe when he needs you. You'll be there for only four years, so enjoy it while you can. All the visitors are screened for you, so you don't have to be watchdogs, so make the most of living in the most famous house in America, but make sure you get a good walk every day.
Me: Is that a hint?
Ellie: Yes. Now let's go before you have to do the Vulcan Floor Clean Up.
John Whittemore lives in Marion. When not talking to dogs he, writes the occasional column for The McDowell News.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!