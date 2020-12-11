John Whittemore: Ellie offers the canine perspective on White House dogs

There's been a lot of chatter lately in the media (real, fake, social, etc.) about dogs returning to the White House.

This is news only because the last four years were the first in a century that there was no First Canine residing at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

While the usual media suspects weighed in on the transition from a dog-less White House to a pair of pups moving in next year, no one has gotten the canine perspective – until now.

Keeping with the McDowell News mission to cover all the news from all the angles, I interviewed my dog, and long time Marion resident, Ellie, (using a method that for the purpose of this story we will refer to as the “Vulcan Mind Meld”) to get her spin on the new hounds on the block up in DC.

Me: Now, Ellie, I hear you have mixed feelings about President Elect dogs moving to the White House in January.

Ellie: Yes, yes I do. While it's nice that there will be dogs in the White House again, I can't help feel a little jealous and worried.

Me: Jealous and worried?

