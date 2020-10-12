It is time to do away with presidential debates

Trump did throw Biden off stride. He threw moderator Chris Wallace off stride. And he may have turned off swing voters, especially those who like his policies but have concerns about his temperament.

Trump believes you win debates by dominating your opponents.

He might have done better with the opposite strategy: Let Biden talk. In 1988 and 2008, Biden’s runaway tongue derailed his presidential hopes. Many Democrats worried after the debate that Biden sometimes floundered when he had opportunities to articulate a clear and compelling message about what he would do as President. Trump’s interruptions actually obscured Biden’s stumbles.

Biden looked strong when he stood up to Trump. He scored when he looked into the camera and directly addressed Americans — about the pandemic and, especially, about his son Hunter’s battle with addiction. But at other times he showed the same weaknesses he had in the Democratic primary debates.