Hoping for the right kind of Christmas sounds

We can relive our own childhoods when we overhear youngsters unleashing their imaginations or discovering “Jingle Bells, Batman Smells” for the first time.

Even a distressing sound such as spinning tires stuck in snow can be outweighed by the sound of a neighbor (or a total stranger) asking, “What can I do to help?” instead of “What’s in it for me?”

A well-worded, heartfelt prayer over a Christmas meal can fortify us just as much as the protein, vitamins and minerals.

Yes, Christmases seem to come faster and faster; but there is ample time for obstacles, disappointments and disasters between them. That’s why we should embrace all the pleasant audio memories we can get.

On the other hand, some Christmas sounds are toxic.

A respectful exchange of political viewpoints keeps office parties and family get-togethers lively, but overheated ultimatums have no place on the holiday celebrating the Prince of Peace.