Have you remembered your pets in your will?

Sure, it made the rounds of the “News of the Weird” columns when a Nashville businessman left $5 million in a trust fund for his beloved border collie Lulu. But such gestures aren’t as eccentric as you might think.

Many estate plan experts now include pet planning as part of the comprehensive services they offer.

(“That takes care of your rare cockatoo and your thoroughbred racehorses. Now surely you’ll want to upgrade to the premium plan and maintain your GUT BACTERIA in the manner to which they’ve become accustomed?”)

Really, you’re just dog-whistling past the graveyard and kicking the Alpo can down the road if you haven’t contemplated your own mortality and the fate that could befall your pets once you’re gone.

Will they be resented and mistreated by your heirs? Dumped at the animal shelter? Euthanized? Or worse, will their naps be ruined by unending robocalls about the extended warranty on your vehicle? (“MAYBE your master’s grandchildren will let you hang your head out the window; but if the window should tragically refuse to lower…”)