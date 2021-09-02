Guest column: Avoiding a heartache that won’t go away

I have been thinking about this for weeks looking in my mind for the right way to say what I need to say. It’s important to me. I pray these words will help someone avoid a heartache that won’t go away for them.

One of the things you do as you get older is you look back and judge how you are doing. How did I do over the past 10 years? Were my decisions good or are there things I could have done better or wish I hadn’t done at all? Are there things I see now I should have done?

We all do that. It’s part of growing up.

As someone who has looked back and seen both good and bad in what I decided in my life — so-so decisions I wasn’t excited about at the time that turned out better than I thought, as well as seemingly great decisions at the time that turned out bad later on — I know you all have the same ahead of you.

That’s just how life is. In your 20s you made decisions that you in your 40s will wish you hadn’t made. In your 60s you will look back at your 40s and 20s and shake your head at what you did. No one makes good decisions every time in their life.

No one.

