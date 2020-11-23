Good news on the state budget

Still, a dollar in the treasury is a dollar in the treasury. And even sales-tax revenues, which were collected on a regular schedule, still show a solid $220 million increase during the period.

Alas, most of our local governments are not in as great a financial shape as state government is. Households and businesses have been badly battered by the last six months. And the state still has some deferred needs and long-term challenges. So, when the legislature begins its next regular session in January, there will be many demands on state coffers — far more, as usual, than even North Carolina’s substantial cash balances can finance.

I think Gov. Roy Cooper and the newly elected Republican leaders of the General Assembly should articulate firm priorities for 2021 and have the fortitude to stick to them, come what may. Here’s what my list would look like: