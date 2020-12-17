First Five The ‘Right’ Day to Celebrate Our Freedom

Our nation’s annual Bill of Rights Day had a bit more reality for more of us in 2020 than in most years, even though it passed again with little-to-no notice from most of us.

The day was created in 1941 to celebrate the Dec. 15, 1791 ratification by the states of the first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution. But it quickly faded from view: Its first planned celebration was effectively lost to history in the days following of the Dec. 7 attack on Pearl Harbor and the start of World War II.

The first 10 amendments spell out our rights. They start with the First Amendment’s protection of five core freedoms: Religion, speech, press, assembly and petition.

Nine more amendments guarantee a range of rights, from gun ownership to freedom from unreasonable search and seizure to trial by jury, and reserve all powers not delegated to the federal government to the people or the states.

If we are honest about it, Bill of Rights Day won’t ever become the major focus of holidays like Memorial Day, the Fourth of July or even Labor Day — the timing between Thanksgiving and winter holidays is awkward, for one thing. Much like Constitution Day, in September, it’s not likely to inspire public displays of patriotism, or even a modest number of fireworks displays.