First Five: Religous holidays and the First Amendment

There’s much we can do to make sure the spirit of the First Amendment stays alive in our communities during this holiday season.

In our public schools, we can teach about these various holidays so that students understand the diverse ways people celebrate, the ways celebrations have changed over time and the ways celebrations are embedded in culture. Remember, schools should teach about religion academically, but they should not teach religion devotionally.

In our workplaces, we can provide reasonable accommodations to employees who want time off to celebrate with their families or who want to adjust their schedules to accommodate fasts. Remember, not everyone in the workplace celebrates the same holidays — or celebrates at all. Now is the time, before the holidays begin, to have a conversation with your employees about how best to make everyone feel like a valued member of the team.

In our communities, we can educate one another about our traditions, or why we do not celebrate. We can remind our elected officials that people of all religions and none are equal members of our community.

To learn more First Amendment tips and tools for protecting religious free exercise while upholding non-establishment principles, check out the Freedom Forum’s free lesson plans and a pamphlet on instruction around religious holidays, along with workplace training in religious diversity and inclusion and other resources.