First Five: Mr. Biden: How about a new push for First Amendment freedoms?

The U.S. has lost moral high ground globally on freedom of the press as a result of not just the ongoing conflict with Trump — particularly with his claim that journalists are “enemies of the people” — but also with the collapse of the economic underpinnings of traditional media organizations, worsened by the disruption and disinformation spread as “news” through social media.

In yet another blow to the goal of First Amendment freedoms being deployed worldwide, Freedom House, which tracks internet freedom around the world, notes that the coronavirus pandemic is a factor in accelerating a dramatic decline in free expression globally, as tyrannical leaders use anti-COVID-19 measures as excuses to restrict the flow of news and to punish or prevent protest against government policies.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) reports that 25 journalists have been killed in 2020 around the world, with 64 more missing, and that more than 250 journalists remain jailed. Washington Post media columnist Margaret Sullivan recently wrote that CPJ Executive Director Joel Simon has suggested Biden name a special envoy for press freedom, reporting to the Secretary of State.