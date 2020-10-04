First Five: Geeting to the heart of national protests

For one generation, protest in America has taken on a whole new light. Generation Z — those born in the mid-1990s to early 2010s — grew up with endless school shootings, viral videos of police brutality, a political climate defined by the first Black president and Donald Trump.

This demographic is rapidly aging into the voting population. Gen Zs have also had an unprecedented ability to see politicians, athletes, celebrities and musicians use their platforms to freely express their First Amendment rights. Recently, the Emmys, normally known for celebrating television’s best and brightest stars, held its 2020 award ceremony. This year’s ceremony was marked by its focus on politics and social justice issues. Nominees used the event to highlight the upcoming election, ongoing protests and the injustice of police brutality.

And, if that is not enough evidence of the changing response in America, who can forget the historic strike that spread throughout the athletic world following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisc.? The national protest motivated Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to praise players for their “moral leadership.”