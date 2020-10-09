First Five: Freedom, Trump and COVID-19

Just how “free” should a “free press” be to report on the illness and condition of a sitting president during a national health emergency?

And how free are we to publicly offer our thoughts on the matter?

Both questions have the same legal answer: The First Amendment places no limits on what journalists, bloggers or others might report, and what we might say or speculate about the health of the president.

So, what’s left are the “First Amendment-ish” concerns for reporters — from longstanding national security concerns to a possible zone of personal privacy.

And given our fractured, polarized and politically divided society, the rise of social media puts all of us in that kind of “-ish” situation — balancing our right to speak out in any way we choose against the social norms we should consider and the fact that there’s no First Amendment insulation for us from the reaction to what we say.