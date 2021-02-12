First Five: Free course on Civil Rights, First Amendment

These cases challenged the courts from within to oppose those Southern district and appellate judges who openly espoused resistance to Brown. The Doctrine of Interposition — which allowed states to stand between the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights and federal law — had to be overturned once and for all as an unconstitutional view of states’ rights.

The protests and petitions of the 1950s and 1960s led the White House and Congress to live up to their duty to enforce the human rights at stake in Brown, which required bipartisan political commitment and action. The result was the passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act and the 1965 Voting Rights Act, crowning moments in congressional history.

The Black Lives Matter movement is today’s version of Selma, Ala., where nonviolent marchers in support of voting rights for Black Americans were met on the Edmund Pettus Bridge with billy clubs and tear gas. As David Halberstam wrote in his book “The Fifties,” the earlier movement educated the news media, and the media educated America. The First Amendment freedoms powered that education, then and now, by providing a free press and protecting the rights of those who marched as they sought to touch the conscience of the nation.

The First Amendment is a primary tool for those who seek to revitalize in the 21st century the efforts made in the last century to finally fulfill the promises of freedom and equality in the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

Robert Bickel, professor emeritus of law at Stetson University College of Law, and Gene Policinski, senior fellow for the First Amendment at the Freedom Forum, are authors of “The First Amendment and the Civil Rights Movement,” created with the support of Stetson University and the Freedom Forum. The online course is available to all at no charge.