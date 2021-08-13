First Five: First Amendment values important to college experience

Speak out

The late congressman and civil rights activist John Lewis often urged students to use their First Amendment freedoms to “make some noise” to bring change, following the example he set in the 1960s with the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC).

The Freedom Forum offers ample guides and resources to help you live out your freedoms of religion, speech, press, assembly and petition and “make some noise” to champion the causes that are important to you. Get some pointers from these students who led a national protest movement.

Enjoy new friendships



Outrage generates clicks and ratings. But you are under no obligation to buy into rancor, division or hostility. Instead, you can help usher in a new generation of campus radicals. Follow the lead of progressive professor Cornell West and conservative professor Robert George. They bridge their stark ideological differences with nearly forgotten virtues like friendship and empathy. Establishing friendships like this takes courage. You may risk being shunned by allies unwilling to engage with or learn from opposing views. The Village Square’s Respect + Rebellion project fosters such “subversive friendships” on college campuses.

Take a risk and make a new friend who disagrees with you. Maybe your new “subversive friend” will be a Christian like me, a Marxist, an LGBTQ activist, a conservative or progressive. But set aside unhelpful labels and be curious about the person who, I hope, is sharing a hearty meal and a cold beverage with you. Raise your glasses to the First Amendment, which makes it possible for such friendships to thrive amid our deepest differences.

Rick Mastroianni is the Research and Library director at the Freedom Forum. He can be reached at rmastroianni@freedomforum.org.