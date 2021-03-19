First Five: First Amendment tablet has new home

Most years, about one in three citizens could not name any of the freedoms.

In a sense, delivering the tablet to its new location completes the arc that established the United States as the nation it is today. The Constitution set out what a federal government could do. Its ratification in 1788 came about only because several states demanded protection for individual rights on which the government could not intrude.

The freedoms of the First Amendment have proven essential to fueling our ongoing experiment in self-governance while empowering us to openly debate, discuss and decide policies and social change.

Make no mistake — these freedoms are how we talk with ourselves as a nation about issues as historic as the abolition of slavery and establishment of women’s rights and as contemporary as protests over police shootings of Black Americans and demonstrations for and against COVID-19 pandemic policies.

Though soon finding its home in a new place, the tablet’s mission, established by the Freedom Forum, remains unchanged: To remind us — in a quite literal way, in the birthplace of our nation — of the First Amendment’s role as the cornerstone of our democracy.

