First Five: Empower student journalists to do their jobs

Why are new laws needed? They’re the result of a legal tug-of-war since the 1980s between two historic Supreme Court rulings, with courts often ceding decisions, and censorship, to school officials.

In 1969’s Tinker v. Des Moines Independent Community School District, the court ruled that students — and teachers, for that matter — do not “shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate.”

But in 1988, in Hazelwood School District v. Kuhlmeier, the court held that Tinker does not apply when speech comes through school channels. The court ruled that high school officials were within their rights to remove articles students wrote about teen pregnancy and divorce because the paper was school-sponsored and its primary purpose was educational — and not for public consumption.

In plain language, that says to me: “You don’t shed your rights at the schoolhouse door, but you do have to park them in the principal’s office until you graduate.” The result of that approach too often is a bland product that neither educates nor informs.