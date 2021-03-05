First Five: Employers must respect religious beliefs

Companies seeking to attract and keep this talent must have policies in place that accommodate and protect religious diversity and belief. I’d also note: A workplace that embraces diversity also welcomes atheists, agnostics and those of no faith.

Employees who feel accommodated in their religious beliefs at work and see others accommodated as well are better employees, says TI software engineer Zonera Javed, who moved to the U.S. as a child.

“For many people of faith, our religions aren’t something we can toggle on or off depending on where we are during the day. And that shouldn’t be the case or the expectation,” Javed said, speaking at a conference last fall about her workplace experiences as a Muslim. “We spend a lot of time at work and by having an environment that allows us to truly feel at home, our work thrives and our companies perform better.”

Sadly, U.S. businesses have a long way to go in creating faith-welcoming workplaces. Thirty-six percent of American workers — 50 million people — say they have experienced or witnessed hiring discrimination or verbal abuse based on religion and other forms of religious disparagement or discrimination, according to a 2014 survey by the Tannenbaum Center for Interreligious Understanding.